GARLAND — Mrs. Linda Cain Evans, 70, of 580 Walter K. Evans Road, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, by the Rev. Jeff Hayes and the Rev. Richard Smith. Burial will follow in Cypress Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, from 1-1:50 p.m. in the church fellowship hall before the service.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.