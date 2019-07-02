Linda Cain Evans

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Cain Evans.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Obituary
Send Flowers

GARLAND — Mrs. Linda Cain Evans, 70, of 580 Walter K. Evans Road, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, by the Rev. Jeff Hayes and the Rev. Richard Smith. Burial will follow in Cypress Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, from 1-1:50 p.m. in the church fellowship hall before the service.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.