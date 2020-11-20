Linda Carol Miskimen

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Linda Carol Miskimen, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

No local services will be held.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.

She was born in Cumberland County to the late, Dentley Tyndall and Ruby Boykin Tyndall. She is also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Tyndall.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, James Miskimen of the home; children, Cheryl Miskimen of Roseboro, Mike Miskimen and wife, Dennita of Virginia, Dianna Smith and husband, Kawane of Clinton, and Christopher Miskimen of Roseboro; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and siblings, Sammy Tyndall and wife, Karen of Fayetteville, Wanda Lewis and husband, Rock of Salemburg, and Terry Tyndall of Florida.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382 and Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canto, Ohio 44718.