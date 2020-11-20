1/1
Linda Carol Miskimen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Carol Miskimen

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Linda Carol Miskimen, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

No local services will be held.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.

She was born in Cumberland County to the late, Dentley Tyndall and Ruby Boykin Tyndall. She is also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Tyndall.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, James Miskimen of the home; children, Cheryl Miskimen of Roseboro, Mike Miskimen and wife, Dennita of Virginia, Dianna Smith and husband, Kawane of Clinton, and Christopher Miskimen of Roseboro; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and siblings, Sammy Tyndall and wife, Karen of Fayetteville, Wanda Lewis and husband, Rock of Salemburg, and Terry Tyndall of Florida.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382 and Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canto, Ohio 44718.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved