Linda Diane Leggett

Linda Diane Leggett, 69, of Nemacolin Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14,from 7-9 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service located at 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fisher Cemetery located on Magnolia Church Road in Stedman.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
