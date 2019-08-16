Linda Gail Ammons

MAGNOLIA — Mrs. Linda Gail Ammons, 66, of Rogers Mill Road, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Clinton Community Church with the Rev. Dwight Dunning and the Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrells Cemetery.

Born on Sept. 19, 1952, Gail was the daughter of the late John Hance and Henrietta Benton Japarks. She attended Clinton Community Church. She enjoyed shopping, visiting the mountains with her husband, and loved flower gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, especially her two little great-grandsons, whom she adored.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Willie Ammons, of the home; daughter, April Hicks and husband, Eugene of Clinton; two sisters: Beth King of Albermarle and Susan Brown and husband, Mark of Salemburg; two brothers: John Japarks of Magnolia and Randy Japarks of Oklahoma. She was also blessed with two granddaughters, Alyssa Davis and Kaitlyn Hicks; and two great-grandsons, Aiden and Ezra Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Ammons.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m., in the church fellowship hall; and other times at their home.

