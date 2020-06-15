Linda Gail Strickland
Linda Strickland

CLINTON — Linda Gail Strickland, 56, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.

Home-going services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with Elder Thomas Raynor officiating. Burial will be held at Running Branch MB Church Cemetery.

Linda leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Ronnie Strickland of the home; son, Ron Strickland Jr. and daughter Ashley; and two brothers, Edward (Sharlene) McDoe of Knightdale, NC, and Johnny McDoe of Salemburg, NC.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
