ROSE HILL — Mrs. Linda Joan McLemore McLamb, 71, of 375 Register Sutton Road, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 20, at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. E.C. Mattocks officating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the graveside.

Born on May 12, 1947 in Sampson County, Linda was the daughter of the late Richard and Marna Rivenbark McLemore. She was a Nursing Assistant at Sampson Regional Medical center many years ago, and then a homemaker to her family, whom she adored. She loved to collect quilts and adored her cats.

Linda is survived by her husband, Harry Lewis McLamb and daughter, Stephanie McLamb, both of the home.

