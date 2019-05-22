Linda Peterson

CLINTON — Mrs. Linda Bradshaw Peterson, 74, of 2644 Union School Road, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Bryan officiating.

Born on Aug. 6, 1944 in Sampson County, Linda was the daughter of the late Jonah Stephen and Cannie Bell Shipp Bradshaw and the widow of the late Horace Hanson Peterson.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Mary Susan "Sue" McKenzie and husband, Jimmy of Clinton; two sons, Gary Peterson and wife, Betty of Clinton and Chet Peterson and wife, Wendy of Turkey; two sisters, Gail Clark of Clinton and Marie Britt of Garner; two brothers, Paul and C.O. Bradshaw, both of Turkey. Linda also was blessed with nine grandchildren, who she adored: Garrett, Mackenzie, Colby, Skylin, Devyn, Nicholas, Kylie, Trent and Dustin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Peterson and brother, Devone Bradshaw.

