Lisa Y De Victoria

Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Holly Grove Holiness Church
1519 Indian Town Rd
Clinton, NC
Obituary
Lisa Y. De Victoria

CLINTON — Lisa Y. De Victoria, 52, of 706 West Main Street died Friday morning Feb. 28, 2020 at her home.

Home Going Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Holly Grove Holiness Church, 1519 Indian Town Rd, Clinton with Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton from 2 until 6 p.m. with family present from 6 until 7 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
