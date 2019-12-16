Lois Westbrook

Mrs. Lois Bible Westbrook, 62, of Erwin, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Westbrook was born in Sampson County on June 5, 1957 to the late Dillion and Alice Pope Daniels. She was preceded in death by her brother W.C. Daniels.

She worked for Good Hope Hospital as a CNA for several years and was a member of Erwin Church of God.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timothy Cowan Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Autry-Daniels Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years John Thomas "Tommy" Westbrook Sr.; sons, John Thomas "J.T." Westbrook Jr. and wife Tammy of Erwin, Daniel Westbrook and wife Cate of Erwin; sisters Marie Daniels of Clinton, Faye Hall of Autryville; and grandchildren John Thomas "Trey" Westbrook III and Tyler Westbrook.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Daniel and Cate Westbrook.

Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.