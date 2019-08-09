Lois Munford

RALEIGH — Lois Crumpler Munford passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born Aug. 27, 1927 in Roseboro, NC to the late David Dee Crumpler and Laura Bullock Crumpler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Billy Munford and her brothers, Richard, David Jr., Charlie and Douglas Crumpler.

She is survived by her sister, Novella Hall of Autryville and three children, Cathy Munford and husband Lester Wilson of Wilmington, Cindy Lou Munford of Raleigh, and George Munford of Raleigh. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jennifer Hale and husband Steve of Charlotte, Valerie Morris and husband Chris of Charlotte, and Holly Johnson of Raleigh, as well as three great-grandchildren, Max, Luke and Addie Hale.

Lois graduated from Roseboro High School in 1945. She retired from Southern Bell and AT&T with 40 years of service.

Lois was involved with the Young at Heart Club, the AARP Chapter 3689, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She loved her church and was an active member. Her hobbies included gardening, candlewicking, canning, and making yo-yo quilts. She traveled often, Hawaii being her favorite destination. She enjoyed eating with the McDonald's club for breakfast and the Fat Daddy's group on Monday nights.

Lois will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family gives their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and nurse's aides of Transitions LifeCare Hospice for their care.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Raleigh, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

