WALLACE — Lois Ellen Stallings Judge left her earthly home in Wallace for her heavenly home on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 while at The Brian Center of Wallace.

Born on April 3, 1922, she is the daughter of the late John Alfred Stallings Sr. and Lillie Belle Blanton Stallings. She is also predeceased by her husband, Edward H. Judge; two sons, Douglas Judge and Ronnie Judge; brothers, Dewey Stallings and Billy Stallings; and granddaughter, Amy Rene Judge.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ginger Tew and husband Terry of Clinton, Gail J. Ezzell of Wallace; brother, John Alfred Stallings Jr. of Wallace; sisters-in-law, Peggy Stallings and Margaret Stallings; daughter-in-law, Oralia Judge; grandchildren, Michael Judge and wife Becky of Warsaw, Kristy Bryan and husband Jason of Wallace, Jonathan Tew of Clinton, Douglas Tew and wife Heather of Clinton, Glenn Walker III and wife Melissa of Davidson, Courtney Ezzell of Wallace, Elizabeth Bracken and husband Charles of Wallace; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Judge, Brooklyn Bryan, Hampton Bryan, Greyson Tew, Jackson Walker, Noah Bracken; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Judge was employed by J. P. Stevens and Company for 30 plus years and was a lifelong member of the Wallace First Baptist Church. Mrs. Lois was an avid reader and loved to cook for her family and other friends in her community. Gardening in her flowers and maintaining her lawn was also a pleasure for her.

Family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 6:00 til 8:00 pm at 401 West Main St. Chapel of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Wallace, followed by interment in the Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace. Flowers are welcome or one may consider a contribution to the First Baptist Church of Wallace.