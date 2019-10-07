Lois L. Aman

MT. OLIVE — Lois L. Aman, 69 of Mt. Olive passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, N.C.

Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Friendly Holiness PFWB Church, Mt. Olive. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. Officiating will be the Revs. Kevin Haynes, C.H. Lee and Richard McKenna. She will be laid to rest in the Lee Family Cemetery, Mt. Olive.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lisa A. Johnson and husband Jonathan; sons, Anthony Aman and wife Anita and Kevin Aman and wife Stacey; her grandchildren, Christy Johnson and Kevin Truman, Jonathan Johnson and Meredith Skinner, Kayla Ray and husband Paul, Hannah Johnson, Jacob Aman, Zackary Aman and Faith Aman; and a great-grandson, Trent Truman. She also leaves her sisters, Nancy Barefoot and Debbie Jackson and her brother Norman Lee.

Mrs. Aman was preceded in death by her parents; David T. and Pearl E. Lee; husband, Lynwood "Sherrill" Aman; brothers, Kenneth Lee and Daniel Lee; and a sister, Phebe Lee Gupton.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, N.C.