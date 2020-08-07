Lois Mae Register Boney

CLINTON — Lois Mae Register Boney, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

A Graveside Service to honor Mrs. Boney's life will be held Saturday, Aug 8, at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Barber officiating. The family will receive friends at the home.

Born in Duplin County in 1927, she was the youngest child of George Richard and Mae Beach Register. She was a 1945 graduate of Magnolia High School and married William Howard Boney in February 1947. She was a dedicated wife and mother, working many long hours in the home and on the family farm. While most of her time was spent lovingly caring for her family, she was also a wonderful cook, seamstress, quilter, and doll-maker. A lifelong love of reading would keep her entertained for hours and, in her later years, she could always be found in her recliner with a good book in-hand. Lois loved her church, White Oak Baptist, where she was a member for over 70 years and served in Sunday School, Sunbeams, Vacation Bible School, WMU, and the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and her eldest son, Durwood, along with one great-grandchild, Bindi Boney. She is survived by her son, Richard Boney (Tricia) of Clinton; daughters, Joan Georghiou (George) of Virginia Beach, Va, Linda Boney of Yorktown, Va, and Carol Johnson (Nelson) of Kinston; daughter-in-law, Judy Boney of Clinton; grandchildren Brandon Boney (Belinda), Clint Boney (Melissa), Clay Boney, Garrett Boney (Tasha), April Harbaugh, Ashley Capps, Alex Georghiou Frankart (Billy), and Ava Johnson; seven great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); three nieces and one nephew.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to caregivers: Hilda Black, Jean Merritt, Carolyn Wiley, Teresa Autrey, and Sheila McLamb, and to the staff of Liberty Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Oak Baptist Church, PO Box 537, Clinton NC 28329 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences can be shared on www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boney Family.