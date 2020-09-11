1/
Lois (Lockamy) Sandy
Lois Lockamy Sandy

Lois Lockamy Sandy, 94, of Oak Island, NC passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Mrs. Sandy was born April 18, 1926 in Sampson County, NC to the late Pauline Smith Owen and Wesley Lockamy. She was raised in Sampson County and moved to Oak Island in 1972. She was a retired real estate agent with Seaside Realty. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island.

Survivors include: a son, Sidney Moore Sandy and wife Dale of Indian Trial, NC; a daughter, Gail Ayers of Pulaski, Va.; three grandchildren, Michael M. Sandy, Lori S. Pierce, and Lynett A. Cruise; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Paul Owen of Fayetteville, NC.

Mrs. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Manly Moore Sandy, Jr.; a son Lloyd Allen Sandy; two granddaughters, Michelle Sandy and Ronda A. Dalton; a son-in-law, Frank Ayers; and a brother, Harry Owen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport with the Rev. Charlie Carter officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home on Oak Island.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Oak Island Building Fund, 4608 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
