Lonnie Jackson Bass
1931 - 2020
Lonnie Jackson Bass

CLINTON — Lonnie Jackson Bass, 89, of 926 W Mount Gilead Church Road, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church with Rev. Larry King and Rev. Lynn Bullock officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Lonnie Jackson, born in Sampson County in 1931, was the son of the late Lonnie D. Bass and Tempie Jane Jackson Bass. He was a farmer and served as a Sampson County Commissioner from 1968 – 1976. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a dedicated member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for 31 years, a teacher, a deacon and a choir member. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Burnice Bass, Crafton Bass, Newberry Bass, Johnson Bass, Howard Bass, Shelton Bass and sisters, Crotia Blanchard, Irma Peterson and Alease Compton.

Survivors includes; wife of 64 years, Euncie Owens Bass; children, Deborah B. Thompson (John), Lonnie Jackson Bass, Jr. and Lora B. Marshall (Johnny); grandchildren; Gavin Thompson (Jesse), Brandon Thompson (Kimberly), Blake Thompson (Madison), Zack Marshall (Brittany), Meredith Marshall, Kyle Marshall, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Milton Bass and Carl Bass; and sister, Alice Royal. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
