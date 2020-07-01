Loren Wayne Mishoe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Loren Wayne Mishoe

CLINTON— Loren Wayne Mishoe, 75, of Clinton, passed away at home on Monday, June 29. He was born January 14, 1945 in Gaston County.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kay, parents, Wilson and Eutoka "Tokie" Mishoe and sister Pat Mishoe.

Wayne, a kind and gentle man, leaves behind; sons, John (Crystal) of Goldston, and Douglas (Janis) of Charlotte; Wayne was the proud grandfather of Jordan Kay Mishoe; Christian (Tyler) Hancock, Colbe, Chandler and Collin Evans. He was also a great grandfather to Dawson and Avery Hancock. Wayne is survived by brother, David Mishoe of Hamlet.

Wayne was a graduate of NC State and worked most of his life in textiles. He loved ACC basketball, sweet tea and Ford trucks. He was a patient man who often did more listening than talking. He had an optimistic and humorous nature which inspired many. He researched and cultivated a vast knowledge in history, current events and other topics of interest. He took comfort in knowing he made a difference in people's lives. Wayne's proudest achievement was knowing he and Barbara Kay raised two hard working and honorable sons.

Special thanks to: Kimberly Carter and Rose Brigham who were so helpful in caring for Wayne over the years, nurse Brooke Tedder of 3HC for her guidance and caring during his illness, and all in Cartertown who watched over Wayne and included him in your lives over the last t20 years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday July 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday July 2 at Springvale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts may be made in Wayne's name to the American Lung Association (https://www.lung.org/).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved