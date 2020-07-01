Loren Wayne Mishoe

CLINTON— Loren Wayne Mishoe, 75, of Clinton, passed away at home on Monday, June 29. He was born January 14, 1945 in Gaston County.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kay, parents, Wilson and Eutoka "Tokie" Mishoe and sister Pat Mishoe.

Wayne, a kind and gentle man, leaves behind; sons, John (Crystal) of Goldston, and Douglas (Janis) of Charlotte; Wayne was the proud grandfather of Jordan Kay Mishoe; Christian (Tyler) Hancock, Colbe, Chandler and Collin Evans. He was also a great grandfather to Dawson and Avery Hancock. Wayne is survived by brother, David Mishoe of Hamlet.

Wayne was a graduate of NC State and worked most of his life in textiles. He loved ACC basketball, sweet tea and Ford trucks. He was a patient man who often did more listening than talking. He had an optimistic and humorous nature which inspired many. He researched and cultivated a vast knowledge in history, current events and other topics of interest. He took comfort in knowing he made a difference in people's lives. Wayne's proudest achievement was knowing he and Barbara Kay raised two hard working and honorable sons.

Special thanks to: Kimberly Carter and Rose Brigham who were so helpful in caring for Wayne over the years, nurse Brooke Tedder of 3HC for her guidance and caring during his illness, and all in Cartertown who watched over Wayne and included him in your lives over the last t20 years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday July 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday July 2 at Springvale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts may be made in Wayne's name to the American Lung Association (https://www.lung.org/).