Lori Ann Maness

ROSEBORO — Lori Ann Thompson Maness, 57, of 502 East North St., died Thursday April 23, 2020, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Born in 1962 in Sampson County, NC to the late Charlie B. & Wilma G. Carr Thompson. Lori loved her family and church, she was a former member of the Roseboro Fire Department, she was also a member of the Sampson County Fireman's Honor Guard. Lori was a faithful member of Faith Chapel Church in Roseboro.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by a sister Darlene Thompson William, brothers Larry Wayne Thompson and Billy Ray Thompson, niece Mildred Gray Williams and nephew Carley Ray Faircloth.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Roseboro Town Cemetery, Hwy. 242, Roseboro. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26, from 2-5 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Lori leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Richard Maness of the home; sister, Sandra Faye Melvin (JC) of Roseboro; children she raised, Michelle Faircloth of Roseboro and Donald Gene Williams of Roseboro; and grandchildren, Tristan Smith of Garland and Aerial Smith, also of Garland.