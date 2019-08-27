IVANHOE — Mrs. Lorraine Oliver Moore, 85, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Ivanhoe Baptist Church with the Rev. Melvin Hall, Dr. Lynn Bullock and the Rev. David Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on Dec. 10, 1933 in Sampson County, Lorraine was the daughter of the late James "Jim" Rayford Oliver and Jannie Bell Blackburn Oliver. She was a dedicated member of Ivanhoe Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of several church committees over the years. She was the owner of Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms and took pride in her business and being a part of her community. She was a member of the Sampson County Board of Education from December of 1978 until June of 1990, serving a chair several years. She was recognized in 1985 for her dedication for continued improvement in the Sampson County Schools with the NCSBA Raleigh Dingman Award. She was a great supporter and advisor for the Sampson Community College Foundation Board. She joined the Foundation Board in 2005 after establishing the Mary Teachey Moore Memorial Scholarship to help students pursuing a career in education. She sponsored the fountain at the front entrance of the college in memory of Mary as well. Recently, she contributed as a lead donor to the Develop the East Campaign for the college greenspace and community recreation project. She was a lifelong advocate for education in Sampson County. Additionally, Mrs. Lorraine served her community by serving as member of the Black River Health Services from July 1996 to June 2011.

Mrs. Lorraine loved gardening and was known for her country cooking, especially her old-fashioned pound cake and mouth-watering southern breakfast. She was a kind-hearted, compassionate woman who loved the Lord and her family more than anything. Mrs. Lorraine was humble, happy to share conversation and overjoyed to talk about her children and grandchildren, her years as both member and chairwoman as member of the Sampson County Board of Education, her church, her community and her pride in a business that has grown from a small family fruit farm into a multiple farm operation that has put her family and her blueberries on the map. She was a woman driven by determination to uphold the values she believes in and teach them to future generations. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her – because to know her, was to love her.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurel Jane Moore Lockamy and fiancé, Richard Fann; sons, H. Neil Moore and wife, Mary Sue, Willie R. Moore and wife, Angela, all of Ivanhoe; sisters, Lottie O. Herndon and husband, Harold and Reva O. Upright and husband, Walt, also of Ivanhoe; brother, Earl Clayton Oliver and wife, Ruth of Garland; and six grandchildren, Matthew John Moore (Morgan), Daniel Rayford Moore (Brittany), Jenna Moore Wells (Steven), Sarah Bailee Lockamy, Hannah Laura Lockamy and Anna Louise Moore. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Edward Moore; daughter, Mary Teachey Moore; daughter-in-law, Nancy Lamb Moore and son-in-law, Sam Michael Lockamy.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at the home of Willie and Angela Moore, 3394 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ivanhoe Baptist Church Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 36, Ivanhoe, NC 28447.

