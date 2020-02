Louise Packer

GARLAND — Mrs. Louise Cain Packer, 89, 2620 Helltown Road, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, in Fayetteville, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Friendship Baptist Church in Garland. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.