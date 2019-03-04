Louise Koonce

Mrs. Louise Turlington Koonce of Laurinburg, formerly of Raeford, passed away March 3, 2019 at Scotia Village at the age of 100.

Mrs. Koonce was born in Sampson County near Clinton on Nov. 9, 1918 to the late Hugh Frank Turlington and Lula Owen Turlington. Having lost her mother in 1920, Louise was raised by her stepmother, the late Sarah Catherine (Kate) Owen. Louise was financial secretary for Raeford Presbyterian Church for almost 25 years. She was married to the late Stanley M. Koonce for over 63 years.

She is survived by three sons, Don Koonce and wife Dorothy of Cary, N.C., Mack Koonce and wife Hope of Chapel Hill, N.C., Ken Koonce and wife Jeanne of Fayetteville, N.C.; two grandsons, Mike Koonce and wife Lynn of Cary, N.C., Jeff Koonce and wife Ann of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Reid amd Molly Koonce of Cary, and Jack and Henry Koonce of Chapel Hill.

A visitation will be held 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the McKeithan Hall at the Raeford Presbyterian Church

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Raeford Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Raeford Presbyterian Church. P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, N.C. 28376

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.