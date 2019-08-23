Louise Moore

ROSE HILL — Louise Matthis Moore, 96, of 100 Balkcum Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with the Rev. William Tew and the Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery on Moore's Bridge Road, Rose Hill, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home just before the service and at other times at the home of her daughter, Brenda, at 2207 Moore's Bridge Road, Rose Hill.

Louise, born in 1923 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Eddie Matthis and Maybell Balkcum Matthis. She was a farmer and a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by; her husband, Aubrey Rubin Moore; grandson, Rubin "Scott" Coats; son-in-law, Charles Coats; and siblings, Norman "Monk" Matthis, Lee Grady, and Thurman Matthis.

Survivors include: daughter, Brenda Moore Coats; grandson, Bradford Lynn Coats and wife Tina; grandsons, Dylan and Caleb Coats; and sister, Lillian Herring; special friends, Mary Lois Underwood and Cecilia; and several caregivers of nine years.

The family would like to thank the Community Hospice staff and all the caregivers for their kindness and care during Louise's sickness and passing.

