Lucy Grey Caruthers

POLLOCKSVILLE — Lucy Grey Caruthers, 97, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollockville, NC.

A private graveside service was held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lucy, born in 1923 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Oscar Peterson and Fannie Merritt Peterson. She was a surgical technician and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: husband, Rankin Caruthers; daughter, Phyllis Reynolds; siblings, A. Elmo Peterson, Obed O. Peterson and Ellen Rachel Peterson.

Survivors include: brother, Glenn Peterson and wife Carmen; son-in-law, Warren Wilson; granddaughter, Amber Reynolds; and great-granddaughter, Jennifer Reynolds.

