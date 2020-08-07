1/
Lucy Grey Caruthers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy Grey Caruthers

POLLOCKSVILLE — Lucy Grey Caruthers, 97, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollockville, NC.

A private graveside service was held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lucy, born in 1923 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Oscar Peterson and Fannie Merritt Peterson. She was a surgical technician and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: husband, Rankin Caruthers; daughter, Phyllis Reynolds; siblings, A. Elmo Peterson, Obed O. Peterson and Ellen Rachel Peterson.

Survivors include: brother, Glenn Peterson and wife Carmen; son-in-law, Warren Wilson; granddaughter, Amber Reynolds; and great-granddaughter, Jennifer Reynolds.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved