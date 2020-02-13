Lula B. Lee

Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Comfort Inn
Clinton, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Clinton, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Clinton, NC
View Map
Obituary
Mrs. Lula B. Lee, 97, of Laurel, Md., formerly of Clinton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Gilchrist Center, Columbia, Md.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Pastor Jeffery White officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, NC.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Comfort Inn, Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
