Mrs. Lula B. Lee, 97, of Laurel, Md., formerly of Clinton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Gilchrist Center, Columbia, Md.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Pastor Jeffery White officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, NC.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Comfort Inn, Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com