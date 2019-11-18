Lynn Johnson

GARLAND — Mr. Lynn Edward Johnson, 63, of 1368 Old Fayetteville Road, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Elizabethtown Nursing Center in Elizabethtown, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Cypress Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Anna Russ Johnson; mother, Gladys S. Johnson of Garland; two sisters, Jennifer Coble of Garland and Lou Nagy of Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends on 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, from at Carter Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Gladys S. Johnson, 1400 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland, N.C.

Services by Carter Funeral Home, Garland.