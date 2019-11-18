Lynn Edward Johnson

Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC 28441
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cypress Creek Baptist Church
Obituary
Lynn Johnson

GARLAND — Mr. Lynn Edward Johnson, 63, of 1368 Old Fayetteville Road, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Elizabethtown Nursing Center in Elizabethtown, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Cypress Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Anna Russ Johnson; mother, Gladys S. Johnson of Garland; two sisters, Jennifer Coble of Garland and Lou Nagy of Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends on 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, from at Carter Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Gladys S. Johnson, 1400 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland, N.C.

Services by Carter Funeral Home, Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
