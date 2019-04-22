Lynne Pridgen

WILMINGTON — Mrs. Lynne Palmer Pridgen, 80, formerly of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home in Wilmington.

Born on April 25, 1938 in New Orleans, La., Lynne was the daughter of David and Beulah Lizzette Morel Palmer. She graduated from St. Mary's College in Raleigh, where she met her husband, Lee Pridgen. They lived in Chicago, Massachusetts and Maine, before returning to North Carolina. She then completed her master's at NC State University and taught English Literature at James Sprunt Community College for twenty years.

She is survived by her son, Richard Pridgen and wife, Wahida, of Sydney, Australia; daughters, Leslie Garces and husband, David of Wilmington and Daphne Green and husband, Matt of Southport; grandchildren, Whitney and Lauren Autry of Wilmington, Alexandra Tirado-Wang of China, and Erik and Alexis Pridgen of Australia; two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Ella; and one brother, David Palmer of Destin, Fla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Pridgen, to whom she was married to for 59 years.

Lynne grew up on a farm in New Orleans and loved to spend her time as a child riding her horse on the levees. As an adult, she loved to travel the coast of Maine on her boat. Her passion for boating continued when they moved to North Carolina, where she and her family would spend their weekends on their boat. Lynne's passion in life was teaching and sharing her enthusiasm of medieval history and literature with her students. The highlight of her teaching career was to take her students to London to visit the Shakespearean Theatre. She also loved reading, painting and gardening.

A private service will be held by her family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care, along with her caregivers: Pam, Rochelle, Debra and Bonnie, who made her last year of life full of laughter and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation to support medical research of Parkinson's Disease by visiting www.parkinson.org.

Condolences may be made by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Pridgen family.