Lynwood Earl Tew, 89, of 1020 Cederwood Circle, Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Grand Strand Hospital.

Lynwood Earl was born in Sampson County March 2, 1929 to Otto and Ethel Tew. Lynwood attended Edwards Military Institution in Salemburg for three years and served four years in the United States Navy. He returned home and raised cotton which took him to South Carolina where he met the love of his life, Sudie Gallaway and the two were married for 65 years. Lynwood and Sudie moved to Kings Park, N.Y. in 1954 and worked at the Kings Park Psychiatric Center for 30 years before they retired and moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Lynwood's caring ways and generosity was cherished by all of those who knew him. Lynwood was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert and three sisters, Louise, Christine and Virginia.

A memorial service will be held April 20 at White Oak Baptist Church at 11 a.m. for family and friends.