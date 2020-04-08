Lynwood Page Spell

ROSEBORO — Mr. Lynwood Page Spell, 80, of 2935 Bass Lake Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born on Jan. 12, 1940 in Sampson County, Lynwood was the son of the late Robbie H. and Annie Lee Page Spell. He was a 1959 graduate of Roseboro-Salemburg High School. He briefly served in the US Army and Army Reserve and was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Upon the death of his father, he returned to Roseboro and managed the family farm until his recent retirement. He worked long hours and fulfilled his passion for being outdoors by raising livestock, and growing tobacco, corn, soybeans and produce. He passed the love of farming to his son, John Larkin. He was a tremendous sports fan and enjoyed talking to friends and family about his favorite teams. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lynwood was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Richard Spell and his sisters, Faye Spell Warren and Ann Spell Jeffords.

Left to cherish his memory are – his daughter, Kim Spell Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh; his son, John Larkin Spell of Clinton; granddaughter, Barrett Royal Barton and husband, Stephen of Holly Springs; grandson, Chip Royal of Raleigh; sister-in- law, Mary Ida Spell Graham of Greensboro, Georgia and brother-in-law, Doug Warren of Clinton.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8 at Clinton Cemetery with Rev. John Hobbs and Rev. Dudley Neal officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Lynwood Page Spell to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro. Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

