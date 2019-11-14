JACKSONVILLE — Mable Lewis Williams, 93, died Wednesday Nov. 14, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice House in Goldsboro. She was born June 30, 1926 daughter of the late, Elliot and Gertrude Lewis.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating.

She is survived by stepson, Eddie T. Williams (Carole) of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; two step grandsons and five step great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Fowler S. "Rocky" Williams; brothers, Emory and Charles Lewis; and sister, Annie E. Norris.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Friends of the Aging Foundation, 4022 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540 or to The Elliott and Gertrude Lewis Scholarship Fund at Sampson Community College, Highway 24 West (PO Box 318) Clinton, NC 28329.

Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.