Macy Fennell

HARRELLS — Mrs. Macy Rene Cromartie Fennell, 88, of 1888 Tomahawk Hwy., died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Harrells. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery, Harrells.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland.

Services provided by Carter Funeral Home, [email protected]