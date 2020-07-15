Magdalene "Maggie" Koonce Crumpler

CLINTON — Maggie Koonce Crumpler, 85, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Koonce; sister, Gladys Casper; brothers, Popeye and Wick Murphy.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Aubrey Crumpler; children, Bobby Gene Koonce, Mary Anne Harper, Debbie Cavenaugh and husband Tom, Barbara Brown, Connie Tyndall and Duane Futrell; step-children, Amanda Crumpler, Sonya Willets and husband Robert, and Aubrey Peyton Crumpler; brothers, Tom Murphy, Chesley Murphy, Teeter Murphy and Lawrence Maready; sisters, Bonnie Murphy and Tiny Rogers; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com