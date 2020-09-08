Magdalene Sfirios Kulucas

SUFFOLK — Magdalene Sfirios Kulucas, formerly of Suffolk, Virginia fell asleep in the Lord on Sept. 7, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1931 on the Dodecanese Island of Halki, off the coast of Rhodes, in Greece. At the age of 27, she married Anargyros Kulucas and embarked on her journey to the United States. With limited knowledge of the English language, she began a new life in a new country which she grew to love and eventually adopt. After becoming an American citizen, she always displayed the American flag and would tell people she was proud to live in America. Magdalene worked as a seamstress for over 40 years until she retired at the age of 72. When she wasn't working, she was spending time with the apple of her eye, her granddaughter Caroline. She loved her family with all of her heart, but especially loved being YiaYia to her granddaughter. During the holidays, she could be found baking Greek cookies for family and friends. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Magdalene was predeceased by her husband, Anargyros Kulucas, her parents, John and Maritsa Sfirios, her sister, Vasoula Stamatiades, and infant brother Leonidas Sfirios.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kulucas Price (Charles), her granddaughter, Caroline Magdalene Price, several nieces and nephews, and several cousins.

There will be a gravesite service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on Sept. 9, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association of America or to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 614 Oakridge Avenue, Fayetteville, NC.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care provided over the last two years.

