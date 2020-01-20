Magdalene Sutton

DUNN — Magdalene Sutton, 81, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Cornerstone Nursing Center. Magdalene was born in Sampson County on Feb. 17, 1938 to the late Robert and Annie (McLeod) Sutton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Magdalene leaves behind her two sisters, Pauline Bailey of Clinton and Martha Draughorn of Fayetteville, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.