Mallie Mae Giddens

NEWTON GROVE — Mallie Mae Giddens, 87, died Saturday, June 22, 2019

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Newton Grove, with Father Kevin Moley officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Dwight Giddens and wife Betty of Birdseye, Ind., Edward Carroll Giddens and wife Vickie of Newton Grove, and Phillip Harold Giddens of Jasper, Ind.; daughter, Jennifer Giddens of Newton Grove; sister, Erma Raynor and Carroll; brother, Joseph Earl Thain and Patricia Melise; grandchildren, Natalie, Shon, Matthew, Fallon, April and Megan; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by husband, Henry Edward "Bill" Giddens; parents, Samuel Benjamin and Flonnie Thain; and son, Robert Michael Giddens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service at the church.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

A service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.