1/
Mamie Lee Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mamie Lee Williams

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Mamie Lee Williams, 83, of 14616 Spivey's Corner Highway, Newton Grove departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, Autryville, NC.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her son, Ervin Williams (Wanda); brother, William H. McAllister; sisters, Helen Cunningham, Martha Baggett, Janice Simmons, Alice Faye Davis ( David), Jean Jacobs; grandson, Robert Smith; great grandson, Jayden Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be viewing on Thursday, July 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved