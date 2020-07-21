Mamie Lee Williams

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Mamie Lee Williams, 83, of 14616 Spivey's Corner Highway, Newton Grove departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, Autryville, NC.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her son, Ervin Williams (Wanda); brother, William H. McAllister; sisters, Helen Cunningham, Martha Baggett, Janice Simmons, Alice Faye Davis ( David), Jean Jacobs; grandson, Robert Smith; great grandson, Jayden Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be viewing on Thursday, July 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.