Marcella Brooks CLINTON — Ms. Marcella Brooks, 51 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Wellinton Rehab and Healthcare, Knightdale, NC. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, with Pastors Sherrie and Dale Williams officiating. Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.