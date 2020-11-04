1/1
Marcqese Parker
Marcqese Parker

ROSEBORO — Marcqese Parker, 21, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Vidant-Pitt Hospital in Greenville, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Chestnut Family cemetery on Fire Tower Road, Harrells, NC.

He leaves to cherish his memories , his wife and unborn son: Tenia and Logan Parker of Roseboro, NC; parents, Latonya and Cornelius Parker Jr. of Harrells, NC; sister, Ny'kieraa Parker of Harrells, NC; brothers, Jamal Monroe of Harrells, NC, and Raymone Parker of Clinton, NC; and a host of many other family members.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 2-6 p.m. with family present from 6-7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Parker family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
