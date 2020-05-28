PHOENIX — Professor Marcus Raysean White, 31, passed away in Arizona on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Clinton Community Church, 1901 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Marcus is survived by his Mother, Rhonda D. White, of Greenville; his Father, Timothy R. Goodman Jr., (Phyllis Goodman) of Clinton; sisters, Monique S. White, Greenville, Kaya Foster, Clinton, and Trinity Truesdale, Greenville; brothers, Cameron White, Greenville, Brandon Jennings and Rory White, Greenville; Grandparents, Joyce and Leroy White, Clinton, and Dazell Goodman, Clinton. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.



