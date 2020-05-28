PHOENIX — Professor Marcus Raysean White, 31, passed away in Arizona on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Clinton Community Church, 1901 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Marcus is survived by his Mother, Rhonda D. White, of Greenville; his Father, Timothy R. Goodman Jr., (Phyllis Goodman) of Clinton; sisters, Monique S. White, Greenville, Kaya Foster, Clinton, and Trinity Truesdale, Greenville; brothers, Cameron White, Greenville, Brandon Jennings and Rory White, Greenville; Grandparents, Joyce and Leroy White, Clinton, and Dazell Goodman, Clinton. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 28 to May 29, 2020.