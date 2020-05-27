Marcus Williams ROSE HILL — Marcus Williams, 33, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 12 p.m. at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4721 Bearskin Road, Clinton. Marcus leave to cherish his memories: son, Antonio Marquise Williams of Smithfield, NC; mother, Felicia Williams of Clinton, NC; father, Donald (Gail) Parker of Clinton, NC; one brother, Craig (Kaneesha) Murphy of Clinton, NC; and grandparents, Mary Frances (Jack) Parker of Salemburg, NC. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, from 1-6 p.m. with family present from 5-6 p.m. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.