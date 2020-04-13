Margaret Ann Edwards

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Margaret Ann Edwards, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare.

A private service for the family will be held on Thursday, April 16, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. W.O. Reiber officiating. Burial will be at Wayne Memorial Park in Goldsboro.

Mrs. Edwards was a native of New Hanover County and the daughter of the late Ben and Retha Mae Potter Swinson. She retired from Clinton Medical Clinic as a medical technician after 37 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Edwards of the home; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Vicki Edwards of Salemburg; niece, Liane Edwards Mixon and husband, David of Salemburg; nephew, John Thomas "Tommy" Edwards and wife, Tracie of New Mexico; six great nieces and nephews, Ashley Robinson (Donovan), Brittney Carter (Brandon), Courtney Mixon, Delaney Mixon, Natalie Edwards and Carlton Edwards; and four great-great nieces and nephews, Brycen Carter, Brayden Carter, Kynadee Robinson and Grayson Mixon.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.