Margaret Browning

CLINTON — Mrs. Margaret Ann Johnston Browning, 81, of 2854 Bradshaw Road, passed away on Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Floral Gardens Memorial Chapel located in Sissonville, W.Va. with Minister Charles McKinney officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. at the chapel.

Born on Nov. 23, 1937 in Randolph County, Ark., Margaret was the daughter of the late James Hite and Neva Margaret Harris Johnston. She married her soulmate, George Browning, Jr. on May 8, 1954. She was a devout Christian and member of the church of Christ. Having been a minister's wife for over 40 years, she had a passion for her church family and enjoyed teaching Sunday School Class, Vacation Bible School and ministering to others.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Diana Browning Smith of Clinton; two sons: John E. Browning (Rhonda) of Surprise, Arizona and Timothy Mark Browning (Kathy) of Cannelton, W.Va.; and two sisters-in-law: Paulette Johnston and Glenda Browning. She was also blessed with twenty-one grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Minister George Browning Jr.; sister, Carolyn Turman; brother, TL Johnston; son-in-law, Allan Smith; and sister-in-law, Nina Browning.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either of the following: Mary Gran Nursing Center, 120 Southwood Drive, Clinton, N.C. 28328; Hobbton District Schools c/o SCBE, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328 or to the by visiting . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

