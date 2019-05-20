Margaret "Peggy" Baird

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Margaret "Peggy" Harrelson Baird, 89, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Summit Place in Kings Mountain, NC.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Boyd Harrelson and Ella Mae Paysour Harrelson and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Lee "Bill" Baird. Peggy was also preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene and Dorothy.

She was a lifelong member of El Bethel Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was very active throughout her life and was a member of the Study Club, Garden Club, Kings Mountain Woman's Club and was a volunteer at Kings Mountain Hospital. Peggy was a graduate of UNC-Greensboro where she earned a B.S. Degree. She retired from Kings Mountain High School where she taught Home Economics for more than 30 years. Peggy enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting. She also loved traveling the world with her friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Peggy will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by sons, Charles L. Baird Jr. of Cashiers, N.C., Boyd D. Baird and wife Suzanne, Lexington, N.C. and H. Allen Baird and wife Sherry of Granite Falls, N.C.; daughter, Ann Baird Butler and husband Don, Clinton, N.C.; grandchildren, Kelly Ann Baird McKechnie and husband Wil of Nashville, Tenn., Grace Baird of New York City, N.Y., and Braxton Baird of Clemson, S.C.; and niece, Marsha S. Bristow of Kings Mountain, N.C.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at El Bethel Methodist Church with the Rev. Julie Roberts officiating.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 23, prior to the service in the fellowship hall of El Bethel.

Memorials may be made to El Bethel Methodist Church, at 122 El Bethel Road, Kings Mountain, N.C. 28086 or the charity of the sender's choice.

