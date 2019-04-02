CLINTON — Margaret Elizabeth Jane Clark, 58, of 573 Tyndall Town Road, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 5, at Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Larry Barnhill and the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Interment will follow in the Spell/Tyndall Cemetery.

Margaret, born in Sampson County in 1960, was the daughter of Carolyn Tyndall Faircloth and the late Cecil Bryant. She worked in the farming industry. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Bryant.

Survivors include her sons, Wilton Eric Bryant (Casey) of Autryville and David Lee Clark (Angeles) of Lancaster, Calif.; sisters, Brenda Bryant of Clinton and April Faircloth of Clinton; mother, Carolyn Faircloth; brothers, Jerry Bryant of Clinton and Lynn Bryant of Turkey; partner of 33 years, Bud Bass; 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.