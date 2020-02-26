Margaret Pope

NEWTON GROVE — Margaret Elizabeth Pope, 91, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Rolling Ridge Retirement Center in Newton Grove.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church of Clinton with the Rev. T.R. Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

Margaret, born in Sampson County in 1928, was the daughter of the late Walter Langley and Ruth Jones Langley. She retired from Carolina Mills Fabric Store and helped her son-in-law at the Train Station Deli. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald James Pope and brother, Walter Langley Jr.

Survivors include: daughter, Patricia Cannon; grandchildren, Eric Pope of Clinton, Cheryl Lynn Payne (Chuck) of Raleigh, James Michael Cannon of Raleigh, and Elizabeth Ashley Bullard (Chris) of Clayton; great-grandchildren, Kendall Pope, Madalynn Payne, Caroline Payne, and Kamryn Bullard; and, son-in-law, Roger Dale Cannon of Swansboro.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the at 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C. 27612. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.