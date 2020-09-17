1/
Margaret F. Jackson
TURKEY — Mrs. Margaret F. Jackson, 88, of 7940 Old Warsaw Road, answered the Master's call Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at PruittHealth Carolina Point, Durham, NC.

She is the daughter of the late Neimiah and Willie Ann Morrisey Faison and was born in Sampson County on Sept. 16, 1931.

Her love and legacy will be cherished by her children, Katie Brunson of Turkey, Celeburn Morrisey and Mary Ann Morrisey of Warsaw, Carolyn Powell of Clinton; Larry Morrisey of Fayetteville, Jeffrey Morrisey of Turkey, and Osie Wilson of Warsaw; six stepchildren, Willie Morrisey of El Paso, Texas, Shelia Nwaebiem and Gregory Morrisey of Raleigh, Pamela McMillon, Deborah Peterson, and Timothy Morrisey of Wallace; five sisters, Othel Jackson, Charlotte Hines, Minnie Pearl Thompson of Turkey, Scottie Hendricks of Clinton, and Mary Ellen Wesley of Atlanta; one brother, Matthew Boone of Clinton; 48 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Osie Wilson, 112 L-K MHP #3 Yancey St., Warsaw.

The viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Garris Funeral Home, 812 S. Center St., Mt. Olive. Graveside Service, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Morrisey Cemetery, Old Warsaw Road, Turkey.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
