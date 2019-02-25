CLINTON — Margaret Sutton Hamilton died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1952 to Earl Sutton and Ruby Gore Sutton. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Earlie Hamilton; her daughter, Marchelle Turner Harper (James); her grandsons; Alexander Hamilton Gibson and Carl Watson Gibson; her brother, David Sutton (Kimbo) and his family; her cousin/sister, Lynne Ingram and other cousins. Her parents and her brother, Jimmy Earl Sutton, preceded her in death.

She was a partner and publisher of Construction Trades Press for 30 years. Her family and friends will come together at her home, 110 Shell Lane in Clinton on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m to share stories about this beautiful person's life. If you want to bring food that would be the time to do it so we can sit down and enjoy breaking bread together.