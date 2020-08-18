1/
Margaret Mae Burton Faircloth
Margaret Mae Burton Faircloth

CLINTON — Margaret Mae Burton Faircloth, 73, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Simmons, Rev. Don Carter and Rev. Dr. Chris Webb officiating.

Margaret was born Dec. 9, 1947 in Wilmington NC. Born to Erby Dalmus Burton Jr. and Mary Mae Pugh Burton.

Margaret loved the sound and beach. In her younger days she was a clam digger, oyster knocker and loved horses.

Preceded in death by her son, Robert Preston Eason and brother, Billy Ervin Burton.

Survivors include; Billy Deiort Faircloth, husband of 38 years; children, Billy Joe Faircloth, Norman Gleason Johnson Jr.(Cathy) and Tina Mae Johnson Strickland (Keith); grandchildren, Levi, Hunter, Amy, Justin, Haley, Kaley and Makinzy and a host of great grandchildren; brother, Erby Dalmus Burton III (Dawn) and sister, Loraine (Randy) Burton Register.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
