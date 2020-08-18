Margaret Mae Burton Faircloth

CLINTON — Margaret Mae Burton Faircloth, 73, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Simmons, Rev. Don Carter and Rev. Dr. Chris Webb officiating.

Margaret was born Dec. 9, 1947 in Wilmington NC. Born to Erby Dalmus Burton Jr. and Mary Mae Pugh Burton.

Margaret loved the sound and beach. In her younger days she was a clam digger, oyster knocker and loved horses.

Preceded in death by her son, Robert Preston Eason and brother, Billy Ervin Burton.

Survivors include; Billy Deiort Faircloth, husband of 38 years; children, Billy Joe Faircloth, Norman Gleason Johnson Jr.(Cathy) and Tina Mae Johnson Strickland (Keith); grandchildren, Levi, Hunter, Amy, Justin, Haley, Kaley and Makinzy and a host of great grandchildren; brother, Erby Dalmus Burton III (Dawn) and sister, Loraine (Randy) Burton Register.