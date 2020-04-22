Margaret Odum Schneider

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Margaret Odum Schneider, 76, of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Hayes officiating.

Mrs. Schneider was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of H. Merton and Gertrude Greene Odum. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Almond Daynard Honeycutt; second husband, Clark Edward Schneider and her son, Clark Edward Schneider, Jr. She was a caregiver for many people.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Honeycutt and wife, Jennifer of Clinton and Almond Honeycutt and wife, Sherry of Autryville; daughter-in-law, Sandra Schneider; two sisters, Ellen Williams of Salemburg and Ada Carter of Garland; brother, James Odum of Tenn.' four grandchildren, Ashley Canady, Candice Richardson, Clark "Bubba" Schneider and Clifton "Bo" Schneider; three great-grandchildren, Addison Canady, Madelyn Canady and Bryson Honeycutt.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Friday from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Schneider.

