Margaret Odum Schneider

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Odum Schneider.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Odum Schneider

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Margaret Odum Schneider, 76, of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Hayes officiating.

Mrs. Schneider was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of H. Merton and Gertrude Greene Odum. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Almond Daynard Honeycutt; second husband, Clark Edward Schneider and her son, Clark Edward Schneider, Jr. She was a caregiver for many people.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Honeycutt and wife, Jennifer of Clinton and Almond Honeycutt and wife, Sherry of Autryville; daughter-in-law, Sandra Schneider; two sisters, Ellen Williams of Salemburg and Ada Carter of Garland; brother, James Odum of Tenn.' four grandchildren, Ashley Canady, Candice Richardson, Clark "Bubba" Schneider and Clifton "Bo" Schneider; three great-grandchildren, Addison Canady, Madelyn Canady and Bryson Honeycutt.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Friday from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Schneider.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.