Margaret Peterson "Jan" Brisson

Margaret "Jan" Brisson

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mrs. Margaret "Jan" Peterson Brisson, 75, of 1703 Greenwood Ave., died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Harrells Cemetery, in Harrells, N.C.

Mrs. Brisson is survived by her husband, James L. "Jimmy" Brisson; one son, Cortney Brisson of Wilmington; one sister, Kim Johnson and husband Allen of Harrells; and two grandchildren, Marley Brisson and Dylan Brisson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
