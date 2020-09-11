Rose Dickinson DeJong

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Margaret Rose Dickinson DeJong, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Cameron Dunn offiicating. Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery.

Born in Beaufort, NC, Rose was the daughter of the late James (Dick) Dickinson and Annie Lou Gore Dickinson. She was a graduate of Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC and was a dedicated educator in North Carolina and Florida.

She taught for over 30 years, impacting many students' lives along the way. Throughout her life she loved to read, pamper her dogs and most of all, spend as much time as she could with her family, whom she adored. She was a devoted mother and very proud of her children. Her siblings were her best friends and she experienced so many fun times with all of her family – especially her nieces, nephews and great-nephews over the years. There was never a dull moment when Rose was in the room. She was a bright and shining presence wherever she was and will be remembered by those who loved her dearly.

Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory – her loving husband of 45 years, Gabriel DeJong, II "Gabe" of the home; son, Gabriel DeJong, III of Utah; daughter, Angel DeJong of Illinois; sister, Peggy Dickinson Ballington of Fayetteville; brother, James (Sonny) F. Dickinson of Clinton and Wayne Dickinson and wife Sue of Fayetteville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews, whom she adored.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Addie and Mary Gore and paternal grandparents James and Bertice Dickinson; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Dickinson; and brother-in-law, Lewis C. Ballington.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the DeJong and Dickinson families.