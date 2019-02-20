Marian "Boot" Crumpler

CLINTON — Mrs. Marian A. "Boot" Williams Crumpler, 67, of 54 Harper's Glen Court, passed on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, Magnolia, N.C. (Delway Community) with the Rev. Jimmy Melvin officiating. Burial in the Williams Family Cemetery, Magnolia, N.C. (Waycross Community).

A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, N.C.

Online condolences can be sent to www.worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.